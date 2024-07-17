– As previously reported, Bojangles recently started a promotion with exclusive collectible WWE cups available at the restaurant. The fast-food chain has now announced a new promotion with the return of the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. The collectible WWE cups will be available in-store with the purchase of the WWE Sandwich Combo while supplies last. Here’s the full press release:

Bojangles Brings Back BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Exclusive WWE Collectible Cups

Exclusive cups featuring Legendary WWE Tag Teams available with in-store purchase of WWE Sandwich Combo while supplies last

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Bojangles, the beloved Carolina-born restaurant chain known for its legendary flavor, announces the return of its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for a limited time only. This fan-favorite features a tender, juicy North Carolina pit-smoked pulled pork piled high and topped with the restaurant’s signature BBQ sauce and crisp, creamy house-made coleslaw.

This year, fans can enjoy the delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with an extra special side. Throughout the month of July, and while supplies last, Bojangles is partnering with WWE to celebrate Legendary Tag Teams. When fans purchase a Bojangles WWE Sandwich Combo, including the BBQ Pulled Pork, they will receive a collectible cup featuring some of the greatest WWE Tag Teams in history: The Brothers of Destruction, The Outsiders, The Hart Foundation and The Dudley Boyz.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and offer fans these collectible legendary WWE Tag Team cups, available only at Bojangles,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ Chief Marketing Officer. “WWE and Bojangles, along with our beverage partner PepsiCo, are the perfect tag team for the summer of sandwiches.”

With one-of-a-kind, eye-catching designs in black and yellow, a new cup will be released in restaurants every Monday in July, while supplies last. The cups are available in-store with the purchase of a WWE Sandwich Combo at participating restaurants.

In addition to the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bojangles’ WWE sandwich combo lineup features two more unique and flavorful chicken sandwiches, perfect for being on-the-go this summer. The Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is a delicately marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and dusted with a secret mix of bold spices then pillowed between a bakery bun. Accompanying the chicken is a layer of creamy, zesty mayonnaise affixed with thick-cut dill pickles. The Grilled Chicken Sandwich showcases a tender, juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with crisp lettuce and fresh tomato on a light, toasted bun.

The WWE Sandwich Combo also pairs well with Bojangles’ latest limited-time sweet treat, Peach Cobbler, to complete the perfect meal.