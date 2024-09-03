Booker T Names His Pick for Best Wrestler in the World Right Now

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on Roxanne Perez: “She is truly that good. You gotta be looking at a different screen if you’re watching Roxanne Perez and watching what she does in the ring, and how she goes out and takes care of her business and says she’s not ready to get there. Perhaps if they don’t have anything for her, she might get lost in the shuffle. I don’t think that’s the way it is. Cream, like my daddy used to say, rise to the top.”

On defending his comments about Perez on Busted Open Radio: “I wasn’t running away from anything. I think Bubba [Dudley] and I are in 100% agreement regarding Roxanne Perez. After we had a discussion about how good she really is and what I think about it. And the thing is, I’m going to continue to defend Roxanne Perez, because she came from nothing. She came from nothing. And I look at her now, and she’s one of the best out there. She nobody gave that to her. I mean, nobody handed that to her. She’s always been in a position where she could sink or swim since day one, and she’s been swimming. Like I’m talking about, like in the Olympics man, since day one. So give her props. That’s the only thing I’m saying.”

On GUNTHER: “Gunther — I mean, undeniabl[y] probably the best wrestler in the world right now, and that’s saying a whole lot.”

