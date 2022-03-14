Booker T Comments On Sharmell In WWE Hall of Fame, Credits Her For King Booker’s Success

PWInsider interviewed Booker T last week about the possibility of his wife Sharmell going into the WWE Hall of Fame, which was officially announced earlier today. Booker credited her with the success of the ‘King Booker’ character and helping his career. Here are highlights:

On Sharmell going into the Hall of Fame: “Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for what she’s done in the business, for the business. I tell people all the time there would have never been a King Booker run if it wasn’t for Shamell – that thing was created around her. My career was definitely furthered with Sharmell by my side. I don’t think we would have ever seen that character if it wasn’t for Sharmell, as well as you know, the small things that one does for this business. We have Reality Of Wrestling – we’re definitely thinking about the next generation of professional wrestling. Definitely I think she’s worthy of being in the Hall of Fame, plus she’s my queen.”

On possibly being able to induct her: “I tell you, having that moment for me, it was a heartfelt moment. It was true – it was from the heart, and for me to be able to flip the script, it would really be awesome because she deserves it, not just because she’s the mother of my kids, but she’s been a true warrior to this cause for so long, and to have not gotten that recognition…to be recognized that way, I think it would be pretty, pretty cool.”