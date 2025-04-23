Booker T Denies He Was Sleeping At WWE Hall Of Fame, Says Logan Paul Was

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about people thinking he was sleeping at the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On people thinking he was sleeping at the WWE Hall of Fame: “I want to let everybody know that the photo that’s circulating around — I was not asleep. I mean, you could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment, and I was praying and really thinking about being in the moment. It’s one thing about situations like that, having that Hall of Fame speech and that Hall of Fame moment. Certain times it’s going to be laughter, but certain times you gotta really take it seriously about what’s being said. And at that point, I was definitely in tune. Let’s just say that I was in tune, but sleeping? No, I was not sleeping.”

On being seated next to Logan Paul: “Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now, Logan was out. But it was several people that were asleep, that were actually asleep. If they would have floor cameras, they would have noticed. They would have said. But no, it was a lot of [people].”

