Booker T Recalls His First PPV Match Being in WarGames

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his first PPV match being in 1993 in WarGames when Davey Boy Smith, Dustin Rhodes, Sting & The Shockmaster defeated Harlem Heat, Big Van Vader & Sid Vicious. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Iron Survivor Challenge concept: “That Iron Survivor Match, it’s a very unique concept. Man, I wish I would have thought of that. I’m serious, I wish I would have thought of something like that. As well as that Heritage Cup match… those two concepts are so freaking cool. They bring the best out of the talent. That’s a part of it.”

Booker T on his first PPV match being in WarGames: “I was the youngest guy in that match. I was the greenest guy in that match, along with my brother. And I felt like my job was to go out there and make those guys look as good as I could possibly make those guys look… my job wasn’t to go out there and get myself over. My job was to go out there and get everybody else that I possibly could get over in that match. And I think at the end of the day, I think I did that when you go back and watch it. Because all I did was bump.”

