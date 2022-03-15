wrestling / News
Booker T To Induct Sharmell Into WWE Hall of Fame
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
Booker T will be inducting his wife Sharmell into the WWE Hall of Fame. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Booker will induct Sharmell, who was announced for the Hall of Fame on Monday morning, into the 2022 class.
Sharmell, Undertaker, and Vader are all announced for this year’s class.
