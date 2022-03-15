wrestling / News

Booker T To Induct Sharmell Into WWE Hall of Fame

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sharmell King Booker T WWE Image Credit: WWE

Booker T will be inducting his wife Sharmell into the WWE Hall of Fame. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Booker will induct Sharmell, who was announced for the Hall of Fame on Monday morning, into the 2022 class.

Sharmell, Undertaker, and Vader are all announced for this year’s class.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Sharmell, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading