Booker T Says Lex Luger Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame Is a ‘No Brainer’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Lex Luger being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lex Luger being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “It’s a no-brainer for me as far as Lex being in the Hall of Fame. I’m glad, I’m really happy to see him actually get the nod. Because he did a hell of a lot for the business. You know a lot of times, people hold grudges in this business a lot. That may be the reason why a lot of guys get in and don’t get in. But I tell you what; as far as deserving, Lex Luger is definitely deserving. He’s been such a stand-up dude, even going through what he’s been going through. I give him so much freaking credit because he could be bitter, he could be mad at the world. But every time I’ve seen Lex Luger, he’s always had nothing but a smile on his face. I was with him just last year at a convention, and he was right next to me, man. He smiled all freaking day. Big ups to Lex Luger going into the Hall of Fame.”

On wrestling Bret Hart on a February 1999 episode of WCW Nitro: “We may have gone over a couple of things. I don’t know if that’s the match where we did the figure four on the pole, where he put the figure four on me. And that’s the one thing that I went through with Bret, was how to do that, that figure four in the polls in order for him to actually be safe. And I remember him talking to me about that more than anything, if that’s the match, if I recall.

“But it was so cool for me as a young guy, getting a chance to work with a guy that I really admired coming up as a wrestler. He was a guy that I watched and emulated in certain aspects. And then to find myself in the ring with Bret Hart, it was one of those eye opening, you know, lifetime moments.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.