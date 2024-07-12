Booker T Believes Lexis King Hasn’t Gotten His ‘Full Shine’ Yet

Booker T sees a lot of the elder Brian Pillman in Lexis King, noting that the NXT star hasn’t had his “full shine” yet. Booker recently weighed in on King during his apparance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and noted that he believes King will get his chance.

“The talent that’s coming in NXT right now that I’m high on, he’s not gotten really his full shine right there is Lexis King,” Booker said (per Fightful). “He’s gonna be here this weekend. The kid is definitely cut from the same cloth as the old man. The old man was innovative and before his time. I mean, he’s here all the time as well. But to see him from the perspective to where he didn’t have to listen to me, but he sits and listens, he takes it all in, sucks it in like a sponge because he wants to be the best and he knows that is not something that’s going to happen overnight. It’s something that he’s going to have to put in time.”

He continued, “But like I tell him, you put in the time when you get there, everything else is gonna pretty much play itself out. If you put in the work, nothing else matters. Talent trumps everything, cream rises to the top. So to be able to work with someone like Lexis definitely has been cool.”

King battled Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Heritage Cup on this week’s NXT but came up short.