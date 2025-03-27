Booker T On Jon Moxley’s Nail Spot In AEW Dynamite Match: ‘Not My Cup of Tea’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the Jon Moxley nail spot during his AEW World Title match on Dynamite and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Jon Moxley nail spot: “It’s not my cup of tea, I’ll tell you that right now… I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite that gory inside of a match. I mean, come on. What are you gonna do next, shoot yourself? Bring a gun in and just shoot me? I don’t know. When you’re working with something like that and you have vital organs – because it looked like it hurt, alright? It looked like it was something that was very, very painful.”

On wanting to caution talent about doing crazy stuff: “And my thing is this. I don’t care what these guys do. I don’t want to say anything negative to AEW or anything like that, because I know I’m gonna get all kinds of crazy heat for it. But I do wanna caution these young guys that are going out there doing this kind of stuff. Maybe they’re not thinking about what they’re gonna do after this wrestling thing is all over with. Maybe they’re not thinking about their bodies and how they’re gonna feel when they do get a little bit older, and carrying these scars for the rest of their lives. And one day they’re gonna wake up one day, ‘What the hell was I thinking, doing something like that?’

“Because I questioned Darby Allin the first time I met him. He did the Coffin Drop… And I was like, ‘Kid, what are you thinking?’ So it’s not that I’m not cautious when anybody does this kind of stuff… just because I know how I feel at 60. Me personally, I’m gonna tell you right now: I feel pretty damn good in comparison to what these guys are gonna be going through when they hit that age. So I seriously caution going out and doing something like that. Because it looked like he would have had to go the hospital to get himself checked out after something like that.”

