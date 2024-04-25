Booker T Thinks Tiffany Stratton Is Ready To Be WWE Women’s Champion

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief in the potential of Tiffany Stratton, NXT Battleground location, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On NXT Battleground being held at the UFC Apex: “You know with the lighting and everything, with WWE, they’re gonna bring it in there and make that thing look really, really good. NXT looks great, so I can only imagine what it looks like in there once they spice it up a little bit. They don’t really spice the shows up for UFC. Guys just come out the back door.”

On whether Tiffany Stratton is ready to be champion on the main roster:“I’m gonna tell you right now, if Tiffany won the championship, she would be the fastest-rising champion in the history of the business. To win a major title like that. And the thing is, I think she’s ready for it, I really do. I think you can pull the trigger with Tiffany Stratton right now and you will not regret it. Just watching her maturity in NXT, I read one of her quotes that she didn’t want to leave NXT too soon. She wanted to make sure she had all her ducks in a row. She wanted to make sure she was prepared for that moment when she did get to the main roster. And just saying that, from a young person’s perspective, let me know a whole lot about her.

“Coming from her background, not being a wrestling fan per se, and not being a wrestling fanatic per se, and then to find herself in the business and be able to do it so well. It just let me know that her brain is thinking totally differently than a lot of individuals in this business. As well as, being a beautiful young woman, she is so equipped as far as being able to go out there and get down and dirty in the middle of that ring. She’s got everything. She is the total package right now. That’s why I say, ou can pull the trigger on Tiffany Stratton, and you will not regret it.”

