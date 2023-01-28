Booker T Wants The Nasty Boys To Get a WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed working with The Nasty Boys in the 1990s and said he wants to see the tag team in the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on working with The Nasty Boys: “What a time working with The Nasty Boys. I’m definitely campaigning for The Nasty Boys to get the nod to go into the WWE Hall of Fame because those guys were a hell of a team. They did it. They worked their butts off.”

On Harlem Heat’s matches with The Nasty Boys: “It was just war in those matches, as well as some really, really funny times working with The Nasty Boys. We dropped the straps to those guys one time in St. Petersburg, Florida, and I was laughing the whole match. We lost the match but I was laughing. Even when we were getting pinned, I was laughing the whole time.”