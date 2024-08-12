Booker T Would Love to See WWE Sign Lucha Bros

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE potentially signing Lucha Bros’ Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lucha Bros having interest from WWE: “I love it, man. Bring the Lucha Brothers, you know, put them on a main roster. Even let them go through NXT and do some stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talents, give them a chance. That’s what’s so cool about wrestling right now, especially with WWE working with TNA, working with those guys. Because it’s really never about the company. It’s about the guys. It’s about the guys having a chance to have an ultimate thrill ride… I was talking about, ‘Man, there’s no way if you’re a young worker in this business. I don’t care if you’re working with AEW or working with independents, you want to be a part of that. You want to have that experience at least one time in your life, if you saw it. Because it was something that every young wrestler dreams of.”

On Rey Fenix: “Rey Fenix, man. He is the heir apparent to Rey Mysterio, Jr. He really is that good.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.