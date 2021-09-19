Booker T On Why WWE vs. AEW Is Good For Wrestling, TNA’s Failed Run As Legit Competition To WWE

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why WWE vs. AEW is good for wrestling, TNA’s failed run as legit competition to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on the possibility of WWE eventually buying AEW and why WWE vs. AEW is good for wrestling: “Hey man, never say never. I’m not saying that wouldn’t happen or anything like that, but I’m not gonna say it is gonna happen. You might be waiting a long time. With WCW, guys were waiting 12 years for Vince McMahon to buy WCW. He finally did, but it was a long battle and long war and a lot of casualties of war as far as that guys. When he did buy it, there were even more casualties of war of guys who were wrestlers in the business from a big time perspective ever again after WCW’s doors closed down. Me personally, I’m not one of these guys who’s gonna be talking about ‘I wish these guys would go out of business’ or anything like that because every guy that has a job in this business is a good thing. One thing about WWE, they cannot supply every wrestler out there that wants to do this. For me, it’s all about guys being able to live out their dream and do it 100 percent at the highest level and be able to look back on a legacy. And hopefully, you fans got to win more than anybody because you got a chance to see two awesome companies at the same time – just like it was back in the day – it was two awesome companies you guys got a chance to see. The only reason it was a war is because it was that damn good. So just enjoy the ride.”

On TNA’s failed run at being competition to WWE and thinking WWE would never have another serious competitor: “It was on its way to being an established number two, and the thing is, it never stuck to the point to where we really got a chance to see the real combat go down. At one point, we were getting close to seeing that. I’m not saying that was because of me or anything like that because that was before I ever went to TNA. Those guys were really doing some good work. I was like, this is different…..but of course, they lost focus. We saw WWE pretty much knock them out of the water, then AEW came along. I never thought we would see another battle like we’re seeing right now – not in my lifetime anyway. But it just goes to show you anything is possible, and all we gotta do is just hang on.”

