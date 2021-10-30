Botched!: Goldberg’s Gloves, Adam Pearce’s Pants, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! You might be wondering if the wonderful Title Exchange segment with Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair will be making an appearance here. It might have if I had any belief in the idea that Charlotte dropping her belt was an accident, or any belief in the idea that the whole thing wasn’t a work anyway. Since I don’t, we’ll move on to things that were actually mistakes…

1. Jacy’s Dive

Everybody has to do dives these days! Even on NXT, where most of the talent on the show are works in progress. Jacy Jayne would qualify as one, and was in a triple threat match with Io Shirai & Persia Pirotta that became a regular singles match fairly quickly.

Aquí el momento de la lesión de Jacy Jayne en #WWENXT La caída es feísima. Espero que no sea nada grave. pic.twitter.com/bzmuFeJJPx — 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@TurnHeelWres) October 20, 2021

Some were critical of Jacy doing the dive considering her relative lack of experience. Spoiler Alert: Later on we’ll show it happens to the veterans too. It’s just one of those things. Io seemed a bit off her game afterward, pinning herself during the finish and blatantly talking to the referee during a submission.

2. Goldberg’s Gloves

Goldberg’s trips to Saudi Arabia have certainly been rewarding to him from a financial perspective. They’ve also been rewarding to this column over the years. People tell me that his match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was his best effort yet in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and I’ll be taking their word for it. However, not everything went off without a snag, as Goldberg had quite the match with his gloves.

Apparently, he almost tripped during his entrance too. At least things in the ring went better!

3. Adam’s Pants

Adam Pearce might not be an active wrestler anymore, but he still gets the opportunity to get beat up by the best in the business. This time, it was Brock Lesnar. Pearce probably had a good idea of the pain he was going to feel, but he probably didn’t expect to split his pants in the process.

It's official. Brock Lesnar just hit Adam Pearce with an F5!!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/In9PMyAH2F — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 23, 2021

To be fair, most of us would probably ruin our pants before Brock lifted us up for the F-5.

4. Lance’s Moonsault

Remember how we mentioned that bad dives happen to everyone? Lance Archer has been wrestling since 2000, and moonsaulting for the lion’s share of his career. It was bound to go poorly eventually.

Some would say that tall people shouldn’t be doing moonsaults anyway. Good luck telling Lance Archer that! You do that & I’ll stand here while you get chucked into Lance Archer’s opponent.

5. Riddle’s Kick

This is one of those things that nobody in the world would notice if not for the camera angle:

A little late on the sell, but it’s tough to time something like that just right. Then again, me criticizing Dolph Ziggler’s selling is like an art critic criticizing Rembrandt. What are we doing here?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!