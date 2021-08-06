Botched!: The Young Bucks’ Dunk Fail, Charlotte Flair’s Throw, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We might have a record for the column this week, as I’ve found three botches to include from one match. Personally, I much prefer being able to do things this way as opposed to scouring the globe. Takes much less time.

The funny part? I liked the match! Stuff happens.

1. Stooooooo

We all know that certain folks get their panties in a bunch about dives. I’m fine with them. I just hope people get caught!

Ahhhhh man that’s a rough fall for Stu Grayson! pic.twitter.com/QVdaNLxb0N — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 29, 2021

That’s the problem with the clump getting together for the dive. Everybody thinks that somebody else in the clump will take the brunt of it. Then nobody does.

2. They missed the dunk!

The Elite, in a brilliant bit of corporate synergy, dressed up like the Tune Squad from the original Space Jam for their match against Hangman Page & the Dark Order. They even dribbled basketballs & shot baskets before the match. Then, Nick & Matt Jackson decided they were going to incorporate the hoop during the match, by slamming a basketball while in the midst of delivering an Indytaker to John Silver on the floor. You know, like one typically does.

Only one problem…

Missing the dunk takes the score from a 10.0 to a 0.0. Poor Silver still got pinned off of it, no wonder some people think that Hangman & his posse were buried.

3. Near-falls that looked like pins

I don’t blame Jim Ross too much for what happened at 4:15, as we all thought Hangman Page was winning that match.

4. Sixteen Time Champion!

There’s been all sorts of talk about crowd noise on WWE shows since the return to live audiences. Some say WWE is still gimmicking the audio. Others say there’s no possible chance of WWE doing such a thing. Me, I don’t really care either way. Just don’t make it so obvious by doing things like including Michael Cole in your audio track.

Here's the audio of the crowd sweetening of Drew's entrance which includes Michael Cole bellowing "16-time champion!" and some cinematic music.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GFsYM1CNPI — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 3, 2021

I don’t think that’s a gigantic ask.

5. Charlotte has a whiff of a night

Yeah, Monday didn’t go too well for Charlotte Flair. Her father got his release, she cut a promo on Simone Biles for reasons, then she did this during her main event no holds barred match that she lost:

https://twitter.com/SkullsMedia/status/1422389736593715201\

Nikki A.S.H. still sold it because she knows the deal. She’s lucky to have a push right now, why risk it?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!