Brackets Revealed For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament
May 4, 2022
AEW revealed the bracket for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the first round matches below for the tournament, which kicks off next week on Dynamite and culminates at AEW Double or Nothing:
* Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Samoa Joe vs. Joker (TBD)
* Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood
For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbBmzmpkf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
