Brackets Revealed For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Men's AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Image Credit: AEW

AEW revealed the bracket for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s Dynamite. You can see the first round matches below for the tournament, which kicks off next week on Dynamite and culminates at AEW Double or Nothing:

* Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Samoa Joe vs. Joker (TBD)
* Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

