Brand to Brand Invitation Announced on Raw, First Crossover Appearances Set

WWE has announced a Brand to Brand Invitation initiative that will take place between Raw and Smackdown, with the first crossover appearances set. Drew McIntyre said during tonight’s Raw that the initiative has kicked off with talent being allowed to appear across the brands.

The announcement happens to come on what is essentially the one-year anniversary of the Wild Card Rule being announced, which (in theory) saw up to four wrestlers able to appear on the opposite brand for a night only. However, the numerical limit was typically not followed.

It was then confirmed that Charlotte Flair, who is NXT Women’s Champion but still technically a Raw star, will appear on Smackdown this week. McIntyre will then compete against Smackdown’s Baron Corbin on next week’s Raw.