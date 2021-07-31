Brandi Lauren, Laynie Luck Named Alternates in ROH Women’s Title Tournament

We now know the two alternates for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. During Kevin Ecks’ latest column on ROHWrestling.com, he revealed that Brandi Lauren and Laynie Luck will be alternates in the tournament to step in should someone be unable to compete.

Luck is a ROH regular, while Lauren is coming off a release from WWE where she was training at the Performance Center. The tournamet kicks off on this weekend’s show and will see a new Women’s Champion crowned.