Brandi Rhodes On Her Experience At WWE Performance Center, Why It Didn’t Go Further

Brandi Rhodes spend some time at the WWE Performance Center after Cody signed with WWE, and she recently explained why it didn’t continue. Brandi spoke with Ring the Bell and talked about how she was invited to train, and how she ultimately couldn’t make it work with her life as a mother.

“Everything worked great but it was very tough, and it was tough for me to come home beat up from wrestling all day,” Rhodes said (per Wretsling Inc). “Then my daughter — we have a bond, so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head. So I just didn’t pursue it further than that.”