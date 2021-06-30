wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Reveals First Photos Of Her and Cody’s Daughter, Story To Be Covered By People Magazine
June 30, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes revealed the first photos of her daughter with Cody, Liberty Iris Runnels, who was born earlier this month. The photos come from People magazine, which will cover the story in their upcoming issue.
She wrote: “Liberty Iris @CodyRhodes Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday!”
Liberty Iris ❤️ @CodyRhodes❤️ Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! 🤱🏽👨🏼🍼 pic.twitter.com/dJV6nhm7zU
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2021