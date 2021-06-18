wrestling / News
Cody and Brandi Rhodes Welcome First Daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels
Cody Rhodes announced on Instagram that his wife Brandi has finally given birth to their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.
He wrote: “6lbs 12oz – Liberty Iris Runnels – Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful.”
This is the second baby born to an AEW star this week, as Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed their own daughter, Nora.
