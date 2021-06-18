wrestling / News

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Welcome First Daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20

Cody Rhodes announced on Instagram that his wife Brandi has finally given birth to their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.

He wrote: “6lbs 12oz – Liberty Iris Runnels – Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful.

This is the second baby born to an AEW star this week, as Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette welcomed their own daughter, Nora.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading