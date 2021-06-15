Renee Paquette Announces Birth of Her and Jon Moxley’s Daughter

– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette announced the birth of her and husband’s, AEW star Jon Moxley, daughter earlier today via Twitter. You can see her announcement below.

Renee Paquette tweeted, “Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! Smiling face with 3 hearts) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here.”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Moxley and Paquette. You can also listen to that Ask Moxley show for Oral Sessions below.