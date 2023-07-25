Brandon Cutler Says Getting Written Out Of The Elite’s Feud With BCC Was His Idea

In a recent appearance with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW’s Brandon Cutler explained how he and teammate Michael Nakazawa ended up absent from the conclusion of the ongoing storyline between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club (via Wrestling Inc). Given the numbers disparity between the two factions and the plans for a 5-vs-5 match at Blood & Guts, Cutler pitched the idea for the attack on himself and Nakazawa that would justify having them sidelined for the climatic confrontation. You can find a highlight from Cutler and listen to the full podcast below.

On the background behind his absence from the Blood & Guts match: “In all honesty, that was an idea I had for that angle… I was always standing outside of the ring with a camera, and I [was] like, ‘Should I get hit, or should I fight at all, or should I just stand there and record this?’ After a couple of those, I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe me and [Nakazawa] should get taken out for this angle,’ and so I threw that idea out there to the wind to everybody.”