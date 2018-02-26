WWE News: Braun Strowman Breaks Elimination Chamber Elimination Record, Matt Hardy Comments on Beating Bray Wyatt, Beach Balls Cause Distractions at Elimination Chamber

– According to sportskeeda.com, at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Braun Strowman broke the single match record for eliminations in an elimination chamber match. He eliminated The Miz, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins. The previous record was 3, held by Goldberg, Carlito, and The Undertaker.

– There were multiple beach balls being knocked around the crowd during last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, causing distractions during matches like Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Matt Hardy spoke about his win over Bray Wyatt at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, noting that the deletion of Wyatt and Sister Abigail has begun and is on its way to being “ova!”