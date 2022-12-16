Braun Strowman Says He Can Do a Moonsault: ‘Not a Problem’

Braun Strowman has garnered criticism for his shots at “flippy-floppy” wrestlers in the recent past, but he says he can do a moonsault too. Strowman, as you may recall, got some heat backstage after he said that he and Omos “reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers” with their match at WWE Crown Jewel. In a new interview with SHAK Wrestling, Strowman said that he can do one but that it’s a matter of timing, and that he gets why people might not want to take the move. You can check out the highlights below:

On being able to do a moonsault: “I always joke around, and I can do one, Not a problem. But it’s not a matter of being able to do it; it’s a matter of doing it at the right time.”

On someone potentially taking the move: “Oh yeah, there’s no way I would lay there and let my fat butt jump off the top rope on me. [laughs]”

