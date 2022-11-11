Braun Strowman Reportedly Has Heat in WWE Over ‘Flippy’ Tweets

Braun Strowman has reportedly managed to get heat back on him in WWE, this time over his “flippy flopper” tweets after Crown Jewel. As previously noted, Strowman took to his Twitter account to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after his match with Omos at Crown Jewel, which led to him getting into it with some wrestling talent on Twitter. According to Fightful Select, there is heat on Strowman over the situation.

The site reports that according to people within WWE, Strowman has been on his best behavior backstage and has been easy to deal with, but that his social media activity is another story and WWE management is aware of it. One official that they spoke with thought that Strowman’s comments were “immature.”

The situation is confirmed not to be a work or angle, and is unlikely to be turned into one. It was noted that Strowman could potentially be ribbed or referenced on screen for his comments, and one talent who said that they will “never do a flip in their life” said that Strowman shouldn’t have made the tweets, noting, “we need them, and they need us. Wrestling is everything. There’s very little truly right and wrong. He didn’t come up in the business doing the things that a lot of those people did, so he probably doesn’t understand.”