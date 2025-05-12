Braun Strowman Getting His Own Show On USA Network This Fall

Braun Strowman was recently let go by WWE, but will have his own show on the USA Network later this fall. Strowman will be the host of ‘Everything on the Menu’, a new food series in which he eats while on the road, trying everything on the menu in one go.

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman — Premieres fall 2025

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.

Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE Studios. Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for BrightNorth Studios.