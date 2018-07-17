Quantcast

 

WWE News: Braxton Sutter Comments on Guest Coaching at The WWE Performance Center, New WWE Music Power 10, New Poll on Ronda Rousey

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Former Impact Wrestling performer Braxton Sutter was working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past week. He posted the following on Twitter…

– Here is the latest WWE Music Power 10 episode with host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from June 2018.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey will honor the last week of her suspension in order to keep the Summerslam match with. 60% say she will.

Braxton Sutter, NXT, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Larry Csonka

