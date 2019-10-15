wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Forgives Seth Rollins for Arson Attack, Mourns Ramblin’ Rabbit
– During last night’s edition of Raw, Universal champion Seth Rollins attacked the Firefly FunHouse and burned it down, proving that he didn’t pay attention to Seth Rollins’ theme song. After the show, Bray Wyatt commented on the act of arson via Twitter and forgave Seth Rollins.
Bray Wyatt wrote, “Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you. It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get. Not everyone here feels this way, however. Quick question: How did you find it? Are you dead?”
Also, Wyatt mourned the death of Ramblin’ Rabbit, who has died multiple times at this point. Wyatt tweeted, “Ramblin’ Rabbit was taken from us in tonight’s super unnecessary, cruel arson attack. RIP brother.” You can check out his tweets below.
