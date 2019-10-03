The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week One Of The AEW vs. NXT Ratings

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for a breaking news audio. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys break down week one of the AEW vs. NXT ratings and what it means for both companies going forward. The show is approximately 47-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW vs. NXT Ratings Talk: 2:25

