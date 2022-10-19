– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.

Bret Hart denied Hebner’s implication of Hebner apparently telling the K & S crew that Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Hart were in on the whole event. Hart stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “That’s not true. He should know better about that. I was well under the understanding that they were going to try and screw me that day somehow. I was just determined not to let it happen.”

Hart continued on Hebner, “Earl is a victim of being a coward. I told Earl the night before. I said, ‘They’re going to ask you to screw me tomorrow.'” He added, “There’s not much to refute about anything anymore. It’s all black and white.”

Eventually, Hart would go on to return to WWE and mended fences with both Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels over the incident.