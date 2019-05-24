Bret Hart Remembers Hart Foundation on Anniversary of Owen Hart’s Death

– Bret Hart posted to Twitter today to remember Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart, and British Bulldog on the 20th anniversary of Owen’s passing. Hart died at Over the Edge on May 23rd, 1999 after his harness line malfunctioned as he descended to the ring. Since then, the other two Hart Foundation members have passed away: Davey Boy Smith in 2002 and Neidhart in August of last year.

Bret posted a picture of the group together, as you can see below, with the two-part caption:

“I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence as I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.” – Unknown

