Bret Hart Still Thinks Leg Slaps Need To Be Banned

During an appearance for Signed by Superstars (via Fightful), Bret Hart once again gave his opinion on leg slaps in wrestling and he still wants them banned.

When asked for his opinion on today’s product, he said: “It’s been so long since I watched, I can’t answer that fairly. They need to ban the slap spots.”

Hart was previously critical of the match between GUNTHER and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle for this very reason, as well as heavy chops. He said that he was embarrassed to watch it when he was at ringside.