Bret Hart Thinks CM Punk Is the Best Wrestler in the World Today

– During a recent interview with Complex Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed who he thinks is the best wrestler in the world today. He shared his thoughts on wrestlers he thinks to be really good working today, and Bret Hart named CM Punk as the best in the world right now.

Bret Hart stated (via Fightful),”There’s a lot of really good wrestlers. I mean, I’m a forever Rey Mysterio fan. I love watching Rey even now today, especially as he gets older.” He continued, “But I’m also a big fan of Roman Reigns, and I think if I had answered the question, I’d say CM Punk.”

CM Punk was in action at WWE SummerSlam 2025 over the weekend, beating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. However, he quickly lost the belt to Seth Rollins after he revealed he was un-injured, and he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.