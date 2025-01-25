Brett Lauderdale Says Allie Katch Is In ‘Good Spirits’ After Surgery, Reveals How Long Injury Delayed GCW Event

As previously reported, Allie Katch broke her leg at the People vs. GCW, and was recently released from the hospital after having surgery. In the latest Game Changer Weekly (via Fightful), /Brett Lauderdale commented on the injury and noted that Katch is in good spirits as she begins her recovery.

He said: “I don’t know the exact amount of time we lost when Allie [Katch] went down, but I want to say it was at least 30 minutes, and that threw a lot of things off. Not only did we literally have to stop the show, but it threw a wrench into a lot of other things that were planned, stuff had to be shifted around. Obviously, it threw off the rhythm, which to that point was looking great. It was definitely out of our hands, but I thank everybody for sticking around through it and for understanding what was going on and hanging in there with us. It was a situation which I’ve literally never had to deal with before, and of course it has to happen on a show like this, so it was tough. She had surgery yesterday, and she went home today. She’s in good spirits. I think she feels very reassured and overwhelmed by the amount of support that’s been shown to her. I think that helps put her a little bit at ease. I think to see everybody rally around her the way they have has let her take a breath and realize everything’s gonna be okay.

I don’t know that it would be appropriate to divulge full details, but obviously what happened by the end of the night was dramatically different than the plan was when [the] Effy versus Allie match started. That’s not my way of saying, ‘Oh, Allie was supposed to win the title’ or anything. But there were some stories that were to be told through the night that had to be completely scrapped. Basically, by the end of the night, it was cut to the chase. There were stories to be told within the Effy and Allie match that did get to be told. I don’t want to say it was a letdown, but this is stuff that we had planned for months and had been on paper and discussed and worked up to, and all of it basically had to be thrown out the window. When Effy and Allie went to the ring, there was one game plan, and five minutes later, the entire game plan was out the window. So it was frustrating, but I guess that’s just the way it goes. Anybody can be hurt at any time.“