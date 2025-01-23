Brett Lauderdale Was Pleased With The People vs. GCW Overall, Talks Possible Hammerstein Return

Brett Lauderdale feels pretty good about how The People vs. GCW came off for the most part, as he noted following the show. GCW ran the event on Sunday in the Hammerstein Ballroom and Lauderdale weighed in on the show on Bodyslam.net’s Game Changer Weekly. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the hosts saying that it delivered what they expect of GCW: “I’m glad you feel that way. We did our best, of course. There were some unexpected challenges along the way, but yeah, we did our best to give the best show possible, and I wanted it to be as GCW as possible. So I’m glad you felt that we delivered that in some way.”

On how he felt about the show: “There were some things that I thought were great. There were some things that I thought could have been better. There were a few things that were kind of botched, so to speak, some things that nobody might have even known about, and some things that you might have figured out watching it. Just little things. I’m a perfectionist, so when things don’t go perfect, sometimes I get a little discouraged or upset about it. Overall, I was pretty pleased with most of the show. But it wasn’t perfect. Just to be clear, none of our shows are perfect, so me saying that is not saying it dramatically let down in any way. It’s hard for me to go back and watch any GCW show because I want them all to be perfect, and if they’re not, it’s hard for me to watch it. So me saying this is not unusual. I’m just answering your question.”.

On how he would rate the show out of 10: “I guess I would say it’s, I don’t know, seven, seven and a half. Just to be clear, there’s no GCW show that I would have ever rated a ten. But I would say that it was good, that’s what I would say. It was a good show. I’m always a realist, and I’m our number one critic, I’m our harshest critic. It’s probably to a fault. Probably sometimes I’m too critical. But I thought there was a lot of really exceptional moments, bright spots on the show, cool stuff that happened. There’s nothing I’m second-guessing about the show, which, after the first one we did at Hammerstein, there was a lot of things that I second-guessed and, ‘I wish we would have done this,’ and ‘I wish we would have done that.’ I have none of that about this show.”

On a potential return to Hammerstein Ballroom: “I don’t have a contract right now for another date, but there’s no plan not to go back to Hammerstein. I think it’s just gonna be a matter of if there’s a right time, right moment/scenario that pops up again. I still really love that place. It’s a special place for me. It’s a special place in wrestling, in my mind anyways. Yeah, I don’t know. I would like to go back there someday, but whatever. We’ll see what the future holds.”