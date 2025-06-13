wrestling / News
Brett Ryan Gosselin Announces Free Agency
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
Brett Ryan Gosselin has announced that he is a free agent after a couple of years in MLW. BRG posted to his Twitter account to reveal the news, writing:
BRG was a member of the Rogue Horsemen in MLW along with Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, and Bobby Fish.
Free Agent.
Thank you MLW pic.twitter.com/zyCtxLV601
— The Victorious BRG✌🏻 (@victorious_brg) June 13, 2025
