Brett Ryan Gosselin Announces Free Agency

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brett Ryan Gosselin MLW Image Credit: MLW

Brett Ryan Gosselin has announced that he is a free agent after a couple of years in MLW. BRG posted to his Twitter account to reveal the news, writing:

“Free Agent.

Thank you MLW”

BRG was a member of the Rogue Horsemen in MLW along with Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, and Bobby Fish.

