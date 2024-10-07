Brian Gewirtz Recalls Donald Trump Calling WWE Offices After Vince McMahon Exploding Limo Angle

Back in 2007, WWE ran an angle in which Vince McMahon was seemingly killed after blowing up in a limo explosion. The angle was dropped due to the Chris Benoit murder-suicide a few weeks later. During Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries (via Fightful), former WWE lead writer Brian Gewirtz recalled that Donald Trump called WWE offices to check on McMahon.

Vince said: “The edit was perfect. Many individuals called the office, ‘Is Vince okay?’”

Gewirtz added: “Vince wanted to treat it like real life. The site treated it like it was real. The announcers were somber. In fact, from what I’ve heard, Donald Trump called up Vince’s office to make sure Vince was okay. That became a controversial storyline. Certain tragic circumstances in real life happened that forced us to stop that storyline.”