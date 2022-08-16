Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Brian Gewirtz discussed WWE writers discussing John Cena for Evolution, the reason the idea was dropped, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brian Gewirtz on WWE writers discussing John Cena for Evolution and the reason the idea was dropped: “The big what-if, and when I say this, I want to point out that this was discussed for maybe under two minutes in a single writer’s meeting with Vince – a single meeting, in which there were hundreds if not thousands of meetings. This was during the [Mark] Jindrak, who is gonna be the fourth member of Evolution period of time. I do remember, I don’t know if it was me that said it but somebody said it, ‘What about that John Cena guy joining Evolution? What if we did that?’ Again, it was tossed about for a couple of minutes. I think it was John at that time had not really found himself yet. I think this was pre-rapping John. Great match with Kurt, but then what John? It was just ruthless aggression. But it was like, ‘I don’t think so. He just doesn’t fit.’ That was kind of the feedback back then.”

On also mentioning Christian as a possibility for the faction: “I also threw out Christian because I threw out Christian in literally everything, usually to his detriment because it was like, ‘Oh my god, can you stop pitching Christian to do this.’ But yeah, ultimately we settled on [Batista]. And again, this isn’t like John Cena was considered for Evolution – yes, absolutely for about 120 seconds, then we moved on to something else. But it was brought up and it is a very interesting and fun fantasy thing to ponder of like, ‘What if it wasn’t turned down so quickly? What if that actually happened?’ And the chain reaction domino effect with John’s career and everything that would’ve come out of that.”

