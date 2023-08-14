Brian Hebner Believes He Knows Who Gave Logan Paul Brass Knucks At WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul got an assist in the form of brass knuckles in defeating Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, and Brian Hebner believes he knows who handed Paul the weapons. Paul defeated Ricochet after a mysterious figure in black ran to Paul and slipped him the knuckles, which Paul hit Ricochet with in order to win the match. Hebner was a guest on Nick Hausman’s Haus of Wrestling podcast and referred to a photo of the mystery man, alleging that it’s Petey Williams.

“I’m absolutely positive of that,” Paul said. “Now, I don’t know if they’re going that way. I don’t know if that was just one guy that used to do it. I can tell you right now that guy in that picture is Petey Williams. I’ve worked around Petey Williams for many years. I know that nose, I know those arms, and I’m telling you, that’s Petey Williams.”

WHile Hebner believes it is Williams, Sportskeeda reports that the person was Paul’s manager Jeff Levin.