Brian James Taking Extended Break From WWE, Reportedly Still Under Contract

– PWInsider has an update on WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) after he stepped down as the co-creative lead for Smackdown Live. According to the latest report, James was not in attendance for the WWE TV tapings this week in Montreal, Quebec.

Additionally, James is going to be taking an extended break from WWE, and the company is going to be assessing his situation. The report indicates that Brian James will remain with WWE, and the promotion is looking to see where he might fit in going forward. However, the report indicates that there’s no timetable for his return at the moment. He is still being considered part of WWE.