Brian Myers Recalls Finding Out About His WrestleMania 35 Match With The Revival

– While speaking to Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (aka Curt Hawkins) revealed when he and Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) found out they’d be having a match against The Revival for the Raw tag team titles at WrestleMania 35. Myers and Cardona would go on to win the match, with Myers getting the pinfall to capture the titles. The win at last ended Myers’ epic, longstanding losing streak angle in WWE at the time.

While speaking to Fightful about the event, Brian Myers revealed that he and Cardona didn’t even know until a few days before the show that they would have a match on the card, let alone win. Myers added even if he never wrestles for WWE ever again, he still has that career highlight moment to look back on.

Myers was part of the pandemic-related cuts from WWE about a year ago. He is currently signed to the Impact Wrestling roster.