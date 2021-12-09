Brian Myers Recalls Training a Young MJF, Talks New Podcast

Brian Myers recently looked back on his experiences training MJF during the AEW star’s early days during a new interview. Myers spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out the highlights below:

On training a young MJF: “He’s a year one guy. His story is not really that out there. But he was supposed to play college football and I think he did a couple of days of the training camp and got in his car in the middle of the night and just blew it off and told his parents he wanted to be a wrestler, that was his real dream.

“My version of the story is that his dad kind of just walked him into the school and was like, ‘He’s your problem now, he’s just f**cked off college and I’m kind of pissed.’ But that being said, he always worked his ass off, always a natural athlete. I’ll never forget the first time we did promo class, he went after a real low-hanging fruit, like a fellow class member. And just absolutely slayed him the first time I ever saw him do a promo and I was like, there’s something to this guy.”

On MJF’s feud with CM Punk: “I think it’s a perfect combination putting them two together. The old-timer and the up and comer. They both love to run their mouth, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for wrestling fans. Especially in the payoff.”

On his new Extreme Conversations podcast: “To be completely transparent, it’s under the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast umbrella, network. Matt Cardona, my partner, knew that he wanted to do this retrospective of his YouTube show, 10 year anniversary. Great concept, very simple, dissecting week by week ten years to the day when these episodes occurred. I was kind of like, well I have to do my share of this.

“I‘ve had this idea for such a long time and I pushed so many ECW guys to do it, ‘why won’t you do it, why won’t you do it?’ Then one day I just said you know what, ‘F it, I can do it myself.’ I have all these guys, I’ve become friends with them, they’re at my fingertips, on my Rolodex here, I can make this happen. Along the lines of what you said, Conrad would be exceptional at this and he’s an ECW fan as well. I think he was just looking for the right guy because that’s how he operates,” Myers said. “But I’m like, ‘there is no right guy. We need to get all the guys here.’ That’s what made this so unique and so successful so far.