Brie Garcia Co-Hosting the X Games in Salt Lake City

June 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brie Garcia Bella The Wheel Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

– WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) is co-hosting the panel for the X Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brie Bella spoke about the announcement on The Nikki & Brie Show. You can view some clips and images of Brie on the panel below. The X Games are airing on ABC, ESPN, and the Roku Sports Channel.

@thenikkiandbrieshow Brie’s lacing up and out in Salt Lake City! She’s co-hosting the X Games and we couldn’t be more stoked! 🛹⛷️🎤 Catch all the high-flying action and behind-the-scenes fun as she brings the energy all weekend long. 📺 Watch it all on the Roku Sports Channel, X Games TV, ABC & ESPN! Let’s gooo! #XGames #SLC #TheNikkiAndBrieShow ♬ original sound – The Nikki and Brie Show

