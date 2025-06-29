wrestling / News
Brie Garcia Co-Hosting the X Games in Salt Lake City
June 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) is co-hosting the panel for the X Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brie Bella spoke about the announcement on The Nikki & Brie Show. You can view some clips and images of Brie on the panel below. The X Games are airing on ABC, ESPN, and the Roku Sports Channel.
She’s crushing all these looks! 😭 I’m so proud lol 💋 #XGames https://t.co/b8IlqJcxlU
— Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) June 29, 2025
@thenikkiandbrieshow Brie’s lacing up and out in Salt Lake City! She’s co-hosting the X Games and we couldn’t be more stoked! 🛹⛷️🎤 Catch all the high-flying action and behind-the-scenes fun as she brings the energy all weekend long. 📺 Watch it all on the Roku Sports Channel, X Games TV, ABC & ESPN! Let’s gooo! #XGames #SLC #TheNikkiAndBrieShow ♬ original sound – The Nikki and Brie Show
