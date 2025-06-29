Brie Garcia Co-Hosting the X Games in Salt Lake City

– WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) is co-hosting the panel for the X Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brie Bella spoke about the announcement on The Nikki & Brie Show. You can view some clips and images of Brie on the panel below. The X Games are airing on ABC, ESPN, and the Roku Sports Channel.

She’s crushing all these looks! 😭 I’m so proud lol 💋 #XGames https://t.co/b8IlqJcxlU — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) June 29, 2025