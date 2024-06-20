Brie Garcia Finds Current State of Women’s Wrestling ‘Incredible’

– During a recent interview with Gamertag Radio, WWE hall of Famer Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) discussed the current state of women’s wrestling across multiple promotions. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brie Garcia on watching women’s wrestling today: “It’s absolutely incredible. It’s what we all fought for for so many eras and generations. When I watch now, especially just having WrestleMania, it gives me goosebumps. It makes my eyes water because it’s incredible to see what the women are doing now with the storytelling and the opportunities. It’s what, any woman you ask in the past, they would want. I love seeing it now. It’s been a long time in the making. Finally. I love it.”

On having the option of more women’s wrestling in other promotions: “As a fan, sitting back and watching, I get chills thinking about it. It’s fun to watch women’s wrestling. What I like more, there is not just one place we can watch it. There is so much women’s wrestling out there, and that’s what I love. I love that I can watch AEW, WWE, Ring of Honor. The list goes on of all the different platforms we have to watch wrestling.”

Brie Garcia last appeared in WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, appearing as a surprise entrant in the women’s Rumble match.