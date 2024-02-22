Briscoes Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

The Briscoes are set to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2024. GCW announced on Wednesday that the legendary tag team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania weekend ceremony.

The two join Trent Acid as announced members of the Hall of Fame class this year. Mark Briscoe will be accepting the award on behalf of himself and his late brother Jay, who passed away in January of 2023.