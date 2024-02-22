wrestling / News
Briscoes Announced For Indie Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024
The Briscoes are set to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2024. GCW announced on Wednesday that the legendary tag team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania weekend ceremony.
The two join Trent Acid as announced members of the Hall of Fame class this year. Mark Briscoe will be accepting the award on behalf of himself and his late brother Jay, who passed away in January of 2023.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #2 for the Class of 2024:
THE BRISCOE BROS
To be accepted by:@SussexCoChicken
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place on Sunday 4/7 at Noon at the site of @wrestlecon!
Get Tickets:https://t.co/EZnfwCxQHj
Streaming LIVE & FREE on Youtube! pic.twitter.com/x4840tNRWo
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 22, 2024
