Briscoes to Defend ROH Tag Team Championships at Supercard of Honor

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

The Briscoes will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships at Supercard of Honor in April. It was confirmed during a Q&A video on Facebook (per Fightful) that the team will defend their championships at the April 1st PPV.

The match is the second announced for the show, following a previously-announced match between Jonathan Gresham and Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship.

