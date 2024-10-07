wrestling / News

British Women’s Title Match Set For RevPro Global Wars UK

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Global Wars UK Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro has announced an Undisputed British Women’s Championship match for Global Wars UK, which happens October 19. Current champion Mina Shirakawa will defend against Lizzy Evo. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Will Kraven (c) vs. Cameron Khai
* Undisputed British Women’s Championship: Mina Shirakawa (c) vs. Lizzy Evo
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie X
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zozaya, and Leon Slater vs. Connor Mills, Jay Joshua, and Gabe Kidd
* AZM vs. Kanji
* Mascara Dorada in action
* Titan in action

