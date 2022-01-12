Britt Baker on How the AEW Women’s Division Has Gained Momentum

– While speaking to the In the Kliq Podcast before AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker spoke on the momentum of the AEW women’s division. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“We’re just on such a forward momentum right now. The women’s division, the wrestling, the storylines, everything has just been so great. We have another belt now. We have the Women’s TBS Title that Jade Cargill just won. It’s more, really, growing so quickly. The Women’s Division was under fire pretty aggressively at first, but just how quickly we’ve turned the tide, just like taking all that criticism and kind of threw it at everyone’s face. So, moving forward, I just want to keep building our women’s division. How cool would it be for a women’s match to be the main event of a pay-per-view sometime? Just to keep growing in that sense. Making sure that the women’s matches are just as important, which they are, as you see in our booking, as all of the men’s matches. I mean, I’ve been fortunate enough to main event several AEW shows now and it’s not so much of a marquee event when that does happen. It’s just, ‘There’s a good match coming up, and it should be the main event.'”

At last Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts live special, Dr. Britt Baker retained her title over former champion Riho.