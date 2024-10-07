Britt Baker Praises Kevin Owens, Hikaru Shida & More

Britt Baker recently did an interview with Fightful, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Baker praised several AEW and WWE stars. Here are the highlights:

Serena Deeb: “A perfect example of someone who bet on herself. She was a coach at the Performance Center and now she has the luxury of wrestling Dr. Britt Baker DMD in Pittsburgh. In all seriousness, Serena is one of the best technical wrestlers in the game and it’s crazy to think we wouldn’t have seen her on TV wrestling if she wouldn’t have bet on herself.”

Sarah Stock: “I love Sarah Stock. I pick her brain and she trained with me when I was coming back from all my many injuries and TIA. She is incredible. I studied a lot of her matches in Mexico and Stardom matches. Anytime you have a fierce woman helping lead the charge in the back, sign me up. I hope I can be that one day.”

Hikaru Shida: “In a lot of ways, the heart and soul of the pandemic era. People don’t remember that her iconic title reign was in front of no fans. She is someone that can pull a great match out of anyone. She has such as awesome attitude. Anytime I’m down and out, she is always there to lift my chin up a little. ‘Keep your head up, Britt.’ Girls like that are the most valuable players at all time.”

Kevin Owens: “Probably needs to floss more. Kevin Owens is someone that I call a dear friend. He is one of the best pro wrestlers, one of the best entertainers, so clever and so smart. One of my favorite promos. On top of that, such an awesome guy and great person. Someone that, anytime I need advice in the ring, outside the ring, someone I’m never afraid to go to and someone that I know is always going to be real with me. Someone that you can trust. That goes a long way in professional wrestling, being able to trust people to be honest with you, to be kind with you, and to have your back.”